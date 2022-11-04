scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 04, 2022

T20 World Cup: Mohammad Nabi steps down as Afghanistan skipper

All-rounder captained the team in 35 T20Is - first leading them in 2013 - with Afghanistan winning 16 of those matches.

Mohammad Nabi resigns as Afghanistan captain after a winless campaign in the 2022 T20 World Cup. (SOURCE: ICC)

Mohammad Nabi announced his decision to step down as Afghanistan’s captain following the loss to Australia in the Super 12 of the T20 World Cup. Afghanistan failed to register a single game in the tournament.

“Our T20 World Cup journey came to an end, with a result that not we nor our supporters were expecting. We are as frustrated as you are with the outcome of matches,” Nabi said in his tweet.

The skipper explained in his tweet that the “selection committee and I were not on the same page which had implications on the team balance”.

He, however, clarified that he would continue as a player and will be available “when the management and team need” him.

Nabi captained the team in 35 T20Is – first leading them in 2013 – with Afghanistan winning 16 of those matches.

Nabi was named Afghanistan skipper days before the 2021 T20 World Cup after star spinner Rashid Khan stepped down from captaincy protesting the selection of the national squad without his inputs.

Rashid stepped down as the captain of the team, saying that his opinion was not sought before finalising the national squad for the T20 World Cup.

“As the captain and responsible person for the nation I reserve the right to be part of the selection of the team,” Rashid had said in a post shared on his twitter handle.

“The selection committee and ACB has not obtained my consent for the team which has been announced by ACB media,” said Rashid.

“I am taking the decision of stepping down from the role as the captain of Afghanistan T20 side effective immediately. It’s always my proud playing for Afghanistan.”

First published on: 04-11-2022 at 07:50:31 pm
India inch closer to semi final after nervy win in Adelaide
