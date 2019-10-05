Mohammad Nabi squashes ‘demise’ rumours, calls the news ‘fake’

Mohammad Nabi, the Afghanistan all-rounder, took it upon himself to dispel the rumours of his alleged death, which were doing rounds on Twitter on Friday. He assured the fans of his well-being through the social media platform, calling the news of his alleged death, “fake”.

Dear friends,

Alhamdulillah I am all good, a news disseminated by some media outlets about my demise is FAKE. Thank you. — Mohammad Nabi (@MohammadNabi007) October 4, 2019

The rumours of the 34-year-old’s untimely demise spread like wildfire among the Afghanistani faithful, with claims going around that he had passed away due to a heart attack.

Just a few hours after the hoax had started, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) had shared pictures of Nabi training alongside his teammates at the Kabul Stadium. Despite the images, the rumours continued to spread to the point of hysteria, but the all-rounder stepped in himself to put an end to the matter.

Some pictures from today’s practice match between Mis-e Ainak Knights and Bost Defenders ahead of SCL 2019 at Kabul Cricket Stadium.#SCL2019 #Shpageeza pic.twitter.com/vidSjqIhkR — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 4, 2019

Previously, other international cricketers like India’s Suresh Raina, New Zealand’s Brendon McCullum, and Pakistan Abdul Razzaq have fallen victim to such hoaxes.

Nabi retired from Test cricket last month after the one-off match against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong. In his entire red-ball career, the 34-year-old featured in only three matches, the last of which Afghanistan won against Bangladesh by 224 runs.

Nabi will next be seen in action against West Indies in the series scheduled to be played in India, featuring three ODIs, three T20Is and a Test. The series will kick off from November 5 with the first T20I at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun.