Mohammad Kaif says Virat Kohli will play with ‘fresh mind’ as he is retired in IPL: ‘He will make it known to his critics that he is Virat Kohli’

Since retiring from the red-ball format, Virat Kohli’s approach to ODIs has changed. The batter who got into his innings through the rotation of the strike and then accelerated started to play his shots from early on. But can the same be seen for Royal Challengers Bengaluru? Where his strike rate been under question at times. Former RCB player Mohammad Kaif feels that the lack of Test cricket will keep his mind fresh, and the veteran batter will answer his critics now.

“It will not make a difference. In fact, it will benefit him as he is coming from a break with a fresh mind. Making that switch is normal for him as he has been doing it for years even for India. I would say it would be difficult if it was some other batter. Look at the IPL before he took T20I retirement, he scored there. He won the MOM in the final then. There are very few players who can adjust that switch.