Mohammad Kaif compares Varun Chakarvarthy to Jasprit Bumrah: ‘The captain can say, take the ball and change the game with a spell’

Varun Chakarvarthy has been in superb form and has been picked up ahead of Kuldeep Yadav in recent times in the T20I version of the game. Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif would go a step further and say that captains are lucky to have an ace pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, and captains can turn to him, and Chakaravarthy can change the spell in a game.

“A bowler like Varun, I think, comes to the Indian team only with great luck. A captain is very lucky to have a bowler like him, regardless of the situation or the conditions. Just like with Bumrah, when the captain can say, take the ball and change the game with a spell, Varun has now come into that same league. You can say, Varun, take the ball and get wickets,” said Kaif on his YouTube channel.