Mohammad Kaif says Varun Chakarvarthy ‘shows a bit of panic’ when he gets hit for runs

Games in the Super 8 stage have not gone to plan for Varun Chakarvarthy, as teams have read him well and have managed to squeeze runs through the middle overs. What was a bankable four overs from Chakarvarthy has become a slight concern for the Indian side in the last three games. Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif, making his observation, pointed out that when pressure is on, Chakaravrthy tends to panic a bit.

“Many batters are now coming prepared, knowing exactly how to plan against him (Varun). That is where a slight problem can arise. I have noticed that when he gets hit for runs, he sometimes shows a bit of panic. You can see it in the way he reacts. Instead of sticking to his natural wicket-to-wicket length, he starts bowling at the pads.” said Kaif on his YouTube channel.