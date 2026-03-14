Mohammad Kaif says Suryakumar Yadav “should be captain” after 2026 World Cup win

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After winning the T20 World Cup in Ahmedabad, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav has made it clear that he wants to continue and try to win the gold medal at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif, giving his view on the same, said if Surya is playing well, he should continue as the captain of the side.
“But Surya has made it clear that, of course, he wants to continue captaincy and should continue doing it. I think someone who has been an experienced player, invested so many years in the IPL, spent a lot of time in this format, and seen all the ups and downs, is the one who should be captain. So I think if he wants to do it, it is the right decision. As long as you are playing well and in form, it makes sense,” said Kaif on his YouTube channel.
“Surya said this, and from that, it seems that even though he is now 35 years old, he is enjoying captaincy. He has won the World Cup, achieved everything, and he feels that he is enjoying leading the team and wants to continue doing so,” he added.
“Whenever we talk about the future, he (Suryakumar) will need to make sure he performs in a way that no one can question. He will stay fit, take good catches, lead well, build a strong team, and keep his batting form going. Although if we look at his recent form, he hasn’t scored big in every match. I think as long as he keeps his batting sharp, maintains fitness, moves well, stays alert, and makes good decisions, no one will be able to stop him. In my view, age doesn’t really matter. Even at 40, as long as you are running, making calls, staying fit, and moving forward, you can keep performing,” Kaif further said.
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