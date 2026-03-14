Mohammad Kaif says Suryakumar Yadav “should be captain” after 2026 World Cup win

After winning the T20 World Cup in Ahmedabad, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav has made it clear that he wants to continue and try to win the gold medal at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif, giving his view on the same, said if Surya is playing well, he should continue as the captain of the side.

“But Surya has made it clear that, of course, he wants to continue captaincy and should continue doing it. I think someone who has been an experienced player, invested so many years in the IPL, spent a lot of time in this format, and seen all the ups and downs, is the one who should be captain. So I think if he wants to do it, it is the right decision. As long as you are playing well and in form, it makes sense,” said Kaif on his YouTube channel.