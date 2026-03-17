Mohammad Kaif says KL Rahul ‘should open only’ for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026

KL Rahul is talented enough to bat in all positions, which brings its own challenges. He is constantly pushed up and down the order to fix the batting issue in that particular team. And the same was the case with the Delhi Capitals last season: They constantly played musical chairs with their batting order. Although Rahul could adjust and give decent returns, the rest of the batting around him got destabilised. Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif said Delhi should continue with Rahul as an opener and should not get confused.

“I think he will open, and he should open only. He has a fabulous record as an opener. If we talk about the last three or four years, his graph, when it comes to strike rate, has gone up a lot. I feel they shouldn’t get confused,” Kaif said on his YouTube channel.