Mohammad Kaif says KL Rahul ‘should open only’ for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
KL Rahul is talented enough to bat in all positions, which brings its own challenges. He is constantly pushed up and down the order to fix the batting issue in that particular team. And the same was the case with the Delhi Capitals last season: They constantly played musical chairs with their batting order. Although Rahul could adjust and give decent returns, the rest of the batting around him got destabilised. Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif said Delhi should continue with Rahul as an opener and should not get confused.
“I think he will open, and he should open only. He has a fabulous record as an opener. If we talk about the last three or four years, his graph, when it comes to strike rate, has gone up a lot. I feel they shouldn’t get confused,” Kaif said on his YouTube channel.
“The problem is that they ask KL Rahul to bat at No. 4 or do the finishing role. He should go and play his game, and as an opener. They have David Miller and Tristan Stubbs as well this time. You open, and back your shots and game. A massive change was seen in his batting last year. He improved his game in the power play, and he alone won a few matches,” Kaif observed.
Kaif also lauded Miller’s buy by Delhi for the upcoming season, he said it will further add balance. “The biggest thing is David Miller. He will bat at No. 5 or No. 6 on that Delhi pitch, and he is in great form. So they have done two things. They have filled their squad with a lot of openers and brought in Miller. Spinners were their strength from earlier, and they have a few fast bowlers as well. It’s looking like a more balanced team compared to last year,” Kaif observed.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.