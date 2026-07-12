‘Far from professional’: Kaif on India’s handling of Sooryavanshi, Samson

Mohammad Kaif said that the Indian cricket team management looks confused and their handling of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Sanju Samson in the England series has been far from professional. (CREIMAS)

Former India player Mohammad Kaif said that the Indian team management looks confused and their handling of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Sanju Samson in the England series has been far from professional. Sanju played in the first match before it was washed out and then was dropped and replaced by Sooryavanshi for the next 3 matches. Sooryavanshi was then dropped in favour of Samson for the 5th T20I.

“Never seen a more confused Indian cricket team management. The handling of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Sanju Samson has been far from professional. One is a generational talent, another World Cup winner – they need to be given confidence not doubts in their minds,” Kaif said on X.