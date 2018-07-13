Mohammad Kaif announces retirement from competitive cricket

Mohammad Kaif scored 624 runs for India in 13 Tests. (Source: File Photo) Mohammad Kaif scored 624 runs for India in 13 Tests. (Source: File Photo)

Former India and Chhatisgarh captain Mohammad Kaif announced his retirement from competitive cricket on Friday. “I played a role in India’s historic win in the Natwest trophy final 16 years back. This is the reason I am calling it a day on July 13. I want to thank one and all who have supported me in this journey,” Kaif said in a video message posted on his official Twitter handle.

Kaif began his Test career for India back in 2000 against South Africa while got chance to play in ODIs after a couple of years. In 13 Tests that he played for India, Kaif scored 624 runs averaging 32.84. In 125 ODI caps, the right-handed batsman notched up 2753 runs at an average of 32.01.

An apt day to make this announcement pic.twitter.com/F97vuKaoKA — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 13 July 2018

In another tweet that Kaif made, he wrote, “When I started playing Cricket,the dream was to play in the India Cap one day.Have been very fortunate to step on to the field & represent my country on 190 days of my life. Today is an apt day for me to announce my retirement from all competitive Cricket. Thank you everyone 🙏🏼.”

When I started playing Cricket,the dream was to play in the India Cap one day.Have been very fortunate to step on to the field & represent my country on 190 days of my life. Today is an apt day for me to announce my retirement from all competetive Cricket. Thank you everyone 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/HzKZDWgXBo — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 13 July 2018

Kaif last played first-class cricket for Chattisgarh. “Do I have any regrets? Yes. I guess I wouldn’t be human if I didn’t. I wish I’d played longer for India, I wish I’d played better in the few Tests I did get to play and I wish we had a system where someone would have sat down with a still introverted 25-year-old and told him why he never played a Test again after a Caribbean series where he got 148 not out,” he said.

“But regret fades, that fact of being an India cricketer and the wonderful life it gives you, lasts and lifetime,” he added.

One of the most important innings that Kaif played came in 2002 when he along with Yuvraj Singh led India to Natwest trophy win. The two joined hands to stitch a partnership of 121 runs.

“My own family, by the way, decided not to watch, went off to see a movie and missed the rest of the game. However, no one told Yuvraj and me that we were expected to lose. So we expected to win,” he said.

“Our 121-run stand, and the win, coming 19 years after India’s 1983 World Cup win, also at Lord’s was incredibly special. It’s pretty amazing to be part of a magical win,” he added.

Kaif was an experienced customer when it came to First-Class cricket. In 186 First-Class matches, the 37-year-old scored 10,229 runs at an average of 38.60.

