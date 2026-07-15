Kaif explains why he rates Gambhir’s 2-year tenure as India coach at 4/10

As Gautam Gambhir completed 2 years of tenure as the India head coach, Mohammad Kaif was asked to rate the former India opener’s performance at the helm. Kaif did not mince his words, saying that he would rate it at just 4/10, adding that Gambhir needed to be more transparent with senior players like Virat Kohli.

“I’ll reduce some numbers. I’ll give him 4 out of 10. I’ll tell you why. There are recent reports which points out that Gambhir and Kohli are not seeing eye to eye. We have seen Gambhir interacting with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. This is one problem. The job of the coach and the management is to maintain transparency and to initiate communication. They should keep everyone on the same page. Winning and losing will be on the ground. But the reasons behind them, like if a player is dropped, tell them why so that the player is not in doubt,” Kaif said to Cricbuzz.