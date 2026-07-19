Why Kaif thinks Kuldeep should pack bags, say goodbye to international cricket

Former India player Mohammad Kaif slammed the India management for not fielding spinner Kuldeep Yadav in the decisive 3rd ODI vs England at Lord’s, saying that the player should just pack his bags and say goodbye to international cricket if he can’t find a place in a depleted Indian bowling lineup.

“Kuldeep Yadav should be thinking of packing his bags and saying goodbye to international cricket. Today there was no Bumrah, no Washington, no Varun but Kuldeep still didn’t find a place in 11. India’s bowling attack at Lord’s is one dimensional and lacks variety. A left-arm wrist spinner would have come handy. Remember he has 194 wickets in 118 ODIs. It seems these numbers don’t matter,” Kaif posted on X.