Mohammad Kaif wants India to bring in Rinku Singh for IND vs NZ final: ‘Can give Abhishek Sharma a break…’

Indian opener Abhishek Sharma has been going through poor form in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif said India should bring in Rinku Singh into the playing XI for the final against New Zealand on Sunday. He took the West Indies’ example and said how the men in maroon went with Roston Chase in place of Brandon King.

“India can give Abhishek Sharma a break. He has played a lot of matches now. There is no harm in making changes. You can make changes in the shortest format. Roston Chase opened against India as Brandon King was out of form. They backed him for five or six matches, but they gave him a break for a big match. I believe that, like you brought in Sanju, and he did a great job, so that change worked in your favor.