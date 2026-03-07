Mohammad Kaif wants India to bring in Rinku Singh for IND vs NZ final: ‘Can give Abhishek Sharma a break…’

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Indian opener Abhishek Sharma has been going through poor form in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif said India should bring in Rinku Singh into the playing XI for the final against New Zealand on Sunday. He took the West Indies’ example and said how the men in maroon went with Roston Chase in place of Brandon King.
“India can give Abhishek Sharma a break. He has played a lot of matches now. There is no harm in making changes. You can make changes in the shortest format. Roston Chase opened against India as Brandon King was out of form. They backed him for five or six matches, but they gave him a break for a big match. I believe that, like you brought in Sanju, and he did a great job, so that change worked in your favor.
“India have proven players. Rinku Singh scores runs everywhere, be it Tests, Ranji Trophy, or the IPL. Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj also take wickets everywhere. When you look in the dugout to see who can replace Abhishek Sharma, you see Rinku Singh sitting there. So, bring him in. A guy is struggling, and another guy is sitting outside despite doing well.”
“I think they might not drop Varun. They would work on him, and he might change his line in the next match.”
“The biggest difference between Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson is that Abhishek Sharma is still quite new to ICC events. He has a fantastic record, if you leave ICC events aside. There is a big difference in playing an ICC event or a World Cup.”
“Sanju has scored over 8000 runs in T20s. Be it the runs or six-hitting ability, his name comes in the top 10 in the IPL. He is already an established player. Abhishek Sharma is still young and has to work on his game. He is not a finished product. Don’t compare him with Sanju. Sanju is already a finished product. He made his India debut 11 years ago,” he elaborated.
