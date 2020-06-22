Pakistan’s Mohammad Irfan quashes rumours of death by a car crash

Mohammad Irfan, who is renowned for being the tallest player to feature in international cricket. (Source: File) Mohammad Irfan, who is renowned for being the tallest player to feature in international cricket. (Source: File)

Pakistan seamer Mohammad Irfan was in the news last night after rumours were rife on social media about his death in a car accident. However, the cricketer rubbished all reports and confirmed that he was fine and healthy along with his loved ones.

Urging netizens to stop spreading baseless rumours, the 7- footer took to Twitter and wrote, “Some social media outlets have been spreading baseless fake news about my death in a car accident.”

“This has disturbed my family and friends beyond words, and I have been receiving endless calls on this. Please refrain from such things. There was no accident and we are well,” he added in his tweet.

Irfan, who is renowned for being the tallest player to feature in international cricket, made his comeback to Pakistan T20I side last year during Pakistan’s tour of Australia. Before that, he was out of the national side for more than two years.

Irfan also took part in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) where he represented Multan Sultans and picked four wickets in the tournament.

