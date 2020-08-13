‘Gautam Gambhir was not able see the ball’: Mohammad Irfan revisits IND-PAK 2012-13 series

Mohammad Irfan in action against India. (Source: Youtube)

Pakistan speedster Mohammad Irfan revisited the intriguing India vs Pakistan series played in 2012. The 7-feet tall bowler had then made an impact with his soaring pace, helping Pakistan finish the T20Is 1-1 and overpowering the Men In Blue 2-1 in the ODIs.

Irfan also had made a huge claim last year that he was the one who ended Gautam Gambhir’s career in white-ball cricket.

Now in an interaction with Pakistan broadcaster Sawera Pasha on her YouTube show Cric Cast, Irfan gave a more clearer picture on his remarks about Gambhir’s career.

“Actually whenever we have India-Pakistan matches, whoever does not perform well he becomes a zero and whoever performs becomes a hero,” the Pakistan bowler explained.

“The way I was bowling to Gautam Gambhir, he was not able to see the ball, the way he was playing my bouncer, everyone was saying that he is not looking like Gautam Gambhir.”

“Because there was so much pressure of my height and my bowling, so I felt like that because after that he didn’t come back in the team, he was dropped from the team,” he further stated.

Gambhir featured in just one more ODI series against England and was never picked in white ball format by India again. Gambhir played his last T20 for India against Pakistan in Ahmedabad in that series.

The Pakistani pacer added that even Virat Kohli was surprised by his pace. Irfan narrated an incident from the series, when Kohli in a chat with the bowler told him about this.

“Speaking with the coaches while sitting in the dressing room, Virat Kohli was said that Irfan operates in the 130-135 kph range.”

“So when he was sitting with his pads on, he saw that I delivered the first ball at 145-146 kph. So he thought there might be some issue with the speed gun. And then I bowled at 147 kph, so he told me that he asked his coach if he is lying or there was some issue with the speed gun.”

“Virat Kohli told this to me face to face. And when I bowled the next one at 148 kph, he told me that he abused the person next to him asking what sort of medium fast bowler I was, as I was bowling at 150 kph,” Irfan added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd