PAK vs ZIM: Mohammad Hasnain bags maiden fifer in international cricket

Pakistan’s young fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain bagged his maiden five-wicket haul against Zimbabwe in the third ODI of the ongoing five-match series at Rawalpindi on Tuesday.
The 20-year-old, who is known for his 150 kph+ speed since his early days, terrorised the opposition batting top-order as he scalped three wickets with the new ball in the opening eight overs.
Only playing his sixth ODI, Hasnain outshone his bowling partner Shaheen Afridi as he reduced Zimbabwe to just 22/3 in 7.2 overs. He then returned to claim two more.
At the end of his 10-over quota, Hasnain’s bowling figures read 10-3-26-5.
Maiden five-wicket haul in ODIs for Mohammad Hasnain 💥
Wesley Madhevere departs for 33 and the 75-run stand is broken!#PAKvZIM pic.twitter.com/SAUGyqbsTs
— ICC (@ICC) November 3, 2020
The right-arm fast bowler wreaked havoc from his very first over when he clean bowled Chamu Chibhabha for a duck followed by Craig Ervine’s wicket in the fourth over. He continued with his onslaught and sent opener Brian Chari back for 9 runs.
Hasnain returned to attack when Brendan Taylor and Sean Williams had already formed an 84-run partnership between themselves. He got Taylor out for 56 and caused a dent to the Zimbabwean innings which had reached 106/4.
Hasnain also took the fifth wicket of the innings when Wesley Madhevere was caught and bowled by him for 33.
