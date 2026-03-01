Mohammad Hafeez slams Pakistan think tank: ‘The way team was playing was incomprehensible to any cricket critic’

Former Pakistan T20I captain Mohammad Hafeez slammed team management after Pakistan cricket team’s campaign ended in the ongoing T20 World Cup with a five-run victory over Sri Lanka on Saturday. Batting first against the tournament co-hosts, Pakistan managed to score 212 for 8, and needed to restrict Sri Lanka to 147 or below. But it wasn’t to be. Former Pakistan pace legend Shoaib Akhtar also branded the think tank as “completely clueless”.

After elimination, knives were out in TV studios for the team management, particularly coach Mike Hesson and captain Salman Ali Agha.

“I will sum it up as the end of a painful debacle. Right from the start, the way the Pakistan team was playing was incomprehensible to any cricket critic. But it kept going,” an irate Hafeez said on the Game On Hai show. “I believe this World Cup has totally exposed the Pakistan think tank’s planning. Whatever policy the think tank created and their decision-making process has been exposed. The captaincy (of Agha) has been badly exposed; if you continue with someone who doesn’t even deserve a place in the team, you might see temporary benefits, but you will get stuck in the long run. Furthermore, if you look at the overall skill level of the players, everything has been laid bare before us—where do we stand in modern-day cricket? Where does our batting stand? Where do our bowlers stand?”