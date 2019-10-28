It shocks you when you are not selected despite performing, says Mohammad Hafeez

Mohammad Hafeez, the well-renowned all-rounder of Pakistan, expressed his surprise about the falling out he has had with the selectors of the limited-overs squad. He went on to claim that his entire career he has been subjected to unfair selections, keeping him out of the team.

Advertising

“My entire career I have been in an and out of the side. It obviously comes as a shock when you are not selected despite performing and being of international standard,” Hafeez told Geo TV.

Recently, the newly appointed T20I captain Babar Azam revealed in a press conference that his suggestions to include senior players like Hafeez and Shoaib Malik for the Australia tour were turned down by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The 38-year-old was axed from the team after a poor showing in the recently-concluded World Cup, but the all-rounder still believes that he has a lot of cricket left in him. He believes that challenges are a part of life that one needs to overcome.

Advertising

“Challenges are part of life but I am positive as always. I am never disappointed. Believe that I can keep on playing white-ball cricket for Pakistan. I will always be available whenever I am deemed good enough and recalled to the side.” the veteran, who has featured in 218 ODIs and 89 T20Is, added.

“I hope that Pakistan performs well against Australia, and whatever kids have been picked make the country proud,” Hafeez wished the squad before their first encounter with Australia on November 3.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three T20Is and two Tests against Australia, which will end on December 3. With the first Test in Brisbane on November 21, Men in Green will open their account in the ICC Test Championship.