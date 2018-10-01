Mohammad Hafeez included in Pakistan Test squad against Australia

Mohammad Hafeez had an excellent run in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Pakistan’s premier first-class tournament. (Source: Reuters) Mohammad Hafeez had an excellent run in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Pakistan’s premier first-class tournament. (Source: Reuters)

Pakistan’s national selection committee announced its revised 17-man squad for the two-match Test series against Australia on Monday. Former opener Mohammad Hafeez was the most notable inclusion in the side as he was drafted in to strengthen a batting order which looked vulnerable in the recently concluded Asia Cup. The 37-year-old had an excellent run in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Pakistan’s premier first-class tournament. Hafeez bagged a six-wicket haul and scored 280 runs in three matches, including a double-century against Peshawar that led to his recall.

“The national selection committee and the team management has decided to include Hafeez for the two Tests against Australia,” said the Pakistan Cricket Board in a statement.

Pakistan’s first Test against the Australians starts in Dubai on Sunday. The second match begins on October 16. Hafeez played the last of his 50 Tests against England in Birmingham in August 2016.

Pakistan revised Test squad: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Azhar Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail, Usman Salahuddin,Yasir Shah, Shadab Khan, Bilal Asif, Mohammad Abbas, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd