Covid 19 Mystery: Mohammad Hafeez tests positive again as PCB calls for re-test

Pakistan’s Sarfaraz Ahmed and Mohammad Hafeez and Mohammad Asif celebrate a victory in this file photo. (Source: Reuters) Pakistan’s Sarfaraz Ahmed and Mohammad Hafeez and Mohammad Asif celebrate a victory in this file photo. (Source: Reuters)

The mystery surrounding Mohammad Hafeez’s COVID-19 test results continues to get murkier as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) mulls disciplinary action against the player for not following quarantine protocol.

Hafeez, who had tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday when the board conducted the first round of tests, announced on Wednesday that a report from a private medical facility where he got tested showed that he was Covid-19 negative.

The Shaukat Khanum Memorial hospital, which conducted the first round of tests on players and officials, was once again asked to do a retest of the earlier sample they had taken from Hafeez and it came positive for Covid-19.

This has reportedly upset the PCB who decided to give him a rap on his knuckles.

“This is a very intriguing situation for the board. It will be interesting to see what is the result of the second test taken today of the 10 players, who tested positive in the first test earlier this week will come,” PTI quoted a source as saying.

Meanwhile, the PCB has stated that the results of all tests will come out on Saturday.

According to the source if Hafeez does test positive on Saturday then he will face disciplinary action for breaking protocol.

Another source close to Hafeez claimed that the decision to get a second test done was because he was “very disturbed” after his first test came positive.

“That is why he took a second test privately as a precautionary measure he had no intention to embarrass the authorities,” the source said.

Elsewhere, former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq hit out at PCB medical staff for ignoring the health of the COVID-19 positive players.

“My sources have told me that the PCB’s medical staff did not attend calls of these players for two days, which is a really bad attitude,” Inzamam said on his YouTube channel.

“The players were sent home, I felt they should have been take care for. The players who have tested positive would have thought that PCB is not supporting them at this difficult time,” he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd