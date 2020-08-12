Mohammad Hafeez breaks social-distancing protocols, now in isolation

Mohammad Hafeez is in isolation. (Twitter/Hafeez)

Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez is isolating after breaching the bio-bubble protocol on Wednesday. Hafeez met a member of the public at a golf course earlier this morning without keeping two-meter distance.

The golf course is adjacent to the team hotel and part of the bio-secure bubble. During the golf round, he was photographed with a member of the public, which he subsequently posted on his social media account.

Met an inspirational Young lady today morning at Golf course. She is 90+ & & living her life healthy & happily.Good healthy routine 😍👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/3tsWSkXl1E — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) August 12, 2020

In a statement released the PCB said, “As it was evident from the photograph that Hafeez had breached the two-metre social distancing protocol and following a consultation process with the team doctor, the team management has decided to isolate him until he returns a negative Covid-19 test.

“Hafeez underwent the Covid-19 test late Wednesday afternoon and the result is expected at some stage on Thursday.

“The decision to put Hafeez in isolation has been taken for his and, the safety and security of everyone around him. The team management believes it was an inadvertent mistake, but a good reminder for everyone on the importance of following the bio-secure protocols, which have been designed for the health and safety of everyone involved in the series.

“The team management has updated the England and Wales Cricket Board of its decision.”

