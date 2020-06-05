‘Timing it like old times’: Mohammad Azharuddin turns back the clock with trademark wristy flicks

Mohammad Azharuddin plays a few shots at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad (Source: Twitter screengrab) Mohammad Azharuddin plays a few shots at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad (Source: Twitter screengrab)

Former Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin turned back the clock by treating his fans with trademark wristy flicks. Azharuddin posted a video of himself donning the gloves and casually playing his shots at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium with a stand named after him in the background.

Azharuddin is currently the President of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA). Since he got banned for life, Azharuddin has barely made appearances on the cricket field barring a few occasions when he played for India seniors.

The stylish batsman’s short video featuring square cuts, flicks, and backfoot punches would have brought memories for the fans who followed Indian cricket in the 1990s.

Knock knock… timing it like old times 😀 #AzharFlicks pic.twitter.com/Rkgl0PNG7i — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) June 4, 2020

Azharuddin led India in 47 Tests and 174 ODIs. Under his leadership, India won 14 Test and 90 ODIs. The 57-year-old played made his international appearance more than two decades ago.

He scored 6,215 runs from 99 Test at an average of 45.03 including 22 centuries and 21 half-centuries. His ODI performance was impressive as well with 9,378 runs to his name at an average of 36.92 including seven centuries and 58 half-centuries.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd