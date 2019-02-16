Mohammad Azharuddin reveals his playing XI for WorldCup 2019

Toggle Menu
Mohammad Azharuddin revealed his playing XI for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup in England and Wales.

Rishabh Pant has found a spot in the Azhar’s world cup spot. (AP)

Former Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin revealed his playing XI for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup in England and Wales. Amidst the debate over Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik, Azhar chose Pant and also made a few other choices.

According to the 56-year-old Pant fits the bill for the number four position. Azhar said that being a left-hander and having an attack approach tilts the balance on his side.

The rest of the squad is more or less same with the top 3 comprising of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan followed by Virat at number 3.

The middle order is of Pant, Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, and Hardik Pandya.

Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, and Yuzvendra Chahal are the bowlers.

Mohammed Azharuddin’s playing XI-

Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav /Yuzvendra Chahal.

