Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin was the latest to question the India team management’s decision not to include veteran pacer Mohammed Siraj in the playing XI for the 1st New Zealand Test, which started on Thursday.

“Disappointed to see Mohammed Siraj missing from the India squad. His performances, especially when Team India needed him in Bumrah’s absence, have shown his commitment, ability and fighting spirit. He has consistently stepped up and delivered for the country. While I wish Kamboj the very best, I believe Siraj deserved better consideration. I hope this decision is explained to him with the clarity and respect he deserves,” Azharuddin said on X.