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Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin was the latest to question the India team management’s decision not to include veteran pacer Mohammed Siraj in the playing XI for the 1st New Zealand Test, which started on Thursday.
“Disappointed to see Mohammed Siraj missing from the India squad. His performances, especially when Team India needed him in Bumrah’s absence, have shown his commitment, ability and fighting spirit. He has consistently stepped up and delivered for the country. While I wish Kamboj the very best, I believe Siraj deserved better consideration. I hope this decision is explained to him with the clarity and respect he deserves,” Azharuddin said on X.
Even India cricket icons such as Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri found Siraj’s non-inclusion in the team baffling. Gavaskar said Siraj’s commitment had never been in question while Shastri said that Siraj’s ‘experience, aggression and the ability to make things happen with the ball’ had to count for something.
Disappointed to see Mohammed Siraj missing from the India squad. His performances, especially when Team India needed him in Bumrah’s absence, have shown his commitment, ability and fighting spirit. He has consistently stepped up and delivered for the country.
While I wish Kamboj the very best, I believe Siraj deserved better consideration. I hope this decision is explained to him with the clarity and respect he deserves.
— Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) November 19, 2026
In the match, veteran India pacer Jasprit Bumrah snapped up three wickets, but Henry Nicholls slammed a century, and Glenn Phillips remained unbeaten on 94 as New Zealand fought back to reach 243 for 5 at stumps on the opening day of the first Test on Thursday.
Nicholls (113 not out) and Phillips stitched a 173-run stand for the unbroken sixth wicket to script a sensational recovery after Bumrah’s triple strike left the hosts struggling at 70 for 5 at the Basin Reserve.
At stumps, both batters were holding fort. Earlier, Bumrah dismissed skipper Tom Latham (0), Daryl Mitchell (1) and Tom Blundell (5), while Anshul Kamboj removed Devon Conway (4) and Akash Deep sent back Rachin Ravindra (15) after India skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl.
However, fine innings from Nicholls and Phillips not only steadied the ship but also brought New Zealand back into the match.