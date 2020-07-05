‘Azharuddin could have been a factor’: Rashid Latif on Younis Khan-Grant Flower knife incident

Younis Khan has previously said he is grateful to many Indian cricketers like Azharuddin and Rahul Dravid for their batting tips. (File Photo/Reuters) Younis Khan has previously said he is grateful to many Indian cricketers like Azharuddin and Rahul Dravid for their batting tips. (File Photo/Reuters)

Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin’s batting advice might have had a role to play in the Grant Flower-Younis Khan incident, former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif has said.

Former Pakistan batting coach Grant Flower revealed earlier this week that Younis Khan had held a knife to his throat during a match in Australia four years ago. The PCB has declined to comment on the matter, while there has been clarification from former head coach Mickey Arthur that it had been a kitchen knife.

In the latest twist to the matter, Latif, who had himself captained Pakistan occasionally, said Azharuddin’s batting tips could have been a factor in the matter.

“We do not know what happens in the dressing room. Azharuddin can be a reason for the incident,” said Latif on an Youtube show ‘Caught Behind’.

“In 2016, Younis made a double century at the Oval. He (Younis) did not take the name of the batting coach (Grant Flower). He said that I was struggling and talked to Azharuddin.

“That is a big factor that a player is opting for someone else rather than the coach. Flower must have done some things as batting coach and has served Pakistan. I think this Azharuddin factor must have been somewhere in his (Flower’s) mind,” he said.

Speaking on a cricket podcast earlier this week, Flower had narrated an incident when Younis Khan disagreed with his batting tips so much that he brought a knife to his throat and Mickey Arthur had to intervene.

“Younis Khan didn’t take kindly to my advice and brought a knife to my throat, with Mickey Arthur sitting alongside, who had to intervene,” he said.

