Mohammad Asif slams Pakistan Cricket Board’s ‘double standards’

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Asif slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board’s “double standards” for constantly ignoring him for national selection. The 36-year-old, who was one of three players suspended for spot-fixing in 2011 along with then captain Salman Butt and pacer Mohammad Amir, said that if the PCB has no problem in giving Amir national call-ups, it should have no problem in giving him an opportunity as well.

“I performed very well in the previous domestic season, picking up some 45 wickets in seven matches. However, no one called me up and I am getting completely ignored, which is unjust and should not happen,” Asif is quoted as saying in local media.

“If you are giving an opportunity to one person, others should be given the same opportunity as well. It is a double standard from the Pakistan Cricket Board [PCB] and cricket selectors, as well,” said Asif.

Asif was handed a seven-year-ban in 2011 for his role in the spot-fixing scandal during Pakistan’s tour of England. He was also sentenced to one year in prison and served half of that sentence. In 2015, ICC relaxed its previous suspension and allowed the three players to return to all forms of the game.

Amir made his international return with a T20I match against New Zealand. While Asif and Butt have been allowed to play domestic cricket since, neither have been able to make a comeback to the national side.