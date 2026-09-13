Asif: ‘Rizwan is finished, Salman Ali Agha is Pakistan management’s laadla’

Former Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Asif has slammed Pakistan cricket team mainstays like Salman Ali Agha and Muhammad Rizwan calling the former as the management’s ‘laadla’ (darling) and saying that Rizwan is finished. He also said that there was some players in the Pakistan team who would not even get picked to play club cricket in Pakistan but play years for the national team.

When Asif was asked in a conversation for the Nakash Khan Show about Salman Ali Agha, who has held the captaincy role in limited overs cricket, the former pacer sarcastically said: “He is our best player. There’s usually a favorite or pampered player in the mix, right? No, you have to keep a laadla (favourite) around, but he really is one of our best players—he’s been holding our middle order together. In fact, I think he carries even more responsibility than Babar Azam, and he’s almost fulfilling it. He’s carrying the entire team right now; we don’t have a bigger player than him.