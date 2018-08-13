Mohammad Ashraful eyes Bangladesh return after five-year ban

Mohammad Ashraful was initially banned for eight years in 2014. (Source: AP) Mohammad Ashraful was initially banned for eight years in 2014. (Source: AP)

Former Bangladesh captain Mohammad Ashraful is eyeing a return to international cricket after serving a five-year ban for match-fixing. Ashraful, 34, was handed a suspension of eight years and fined 10 lakh Bangladeshi Taka for match-fixing in the 2013 Bangladesh Twenty20 Premier League. However, the sentence was reduced to five years later that year. On Monday, Ashraful’s ban finally came to an end.

“I am feeling really nice as I was waiting for this day for the last five years. (I told myself) when August 13, 2018, came I would be available for the national team again,” Ashraful told AFP from the United Kingdom.

“Over the last five years, I never felt I wouldn’t be able to come back. I never lacked this confidence. I always felt I would come back,” he added.

However, Bangladesh chief selector Minhajul Abedin stated that Ashraful’s return to the national side will be easier said than done. “At the moment there is no place for him in the national team.”

“We maintain high standards [of] fitness for the national team, along with high performance and Bangladesh A team. To attain that level of fitness he needs to be given some time and only if he achieves it, we can think about him. But, as off now, we are not thinking about him anywhere,” cricbuzz quoted him saying.

“There are several instances [where] we have seen players making a comeback after such suspension but he needs to perform exceptionally [well] because there are players who grabbed his place in the national team,” said Minhajul. “Let him play in all the formats and let us see where he lands up eventually, but it will be very tough for him to make a comeback.” he concluded.

