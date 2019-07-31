Mohammad Amir’s wife hits back at trolls questioning his loyalty to Pakistan

Mohammad Amir’s wife, Nargis Malik, has written a social media note defending the Pakistan cricketer from online trolls, who have been questioning Amir’s loyalty to the Pakistan team after it was reported last week that he was looking to obtain a British passport.

“Even though we don’t need to explain our decision to anyone but for the people who care n support us my husband @iamamirofficial doesn’t need to play for England or any other country he is a proud Pakistani and loves playing and representing his country PAKISTAN. Not just him even if our child Minsa ever wants to play cricket she will represent Pakistan like her father as it’s his wish,” the note read.

Amir is eligible for a spouse visa, as his wife is a British national. This will allow him to stay in England for 30 months. “He is clearly planning to obtain a British passport and permanently settle down in England in future,” a source was quoted by PTI on Sunday.

Amir’s reported decision to try to get a British passport drew some consternation in his country. Fans were flamed even after Amir reportedly liked a tweet which stated that he “should leave this terrorist country”.

The note by Amir’s wife continued: “He has retired from test cricket only not cricket. He has done that so he could give more to one day and T20 and make his country proud like always, she said. I wish peace to all the negative people out there may Allah help u positivity is a great blessing from Allah may all the negative people be blessed with that.”

Amir announced his retirement from the longest format last week. The decision, however, didn’t go down well with former Pakistan cricketers.

“I am disappointed and sad at his decision at this time. At 27 years of age he is at his peak and should been available for Pakistan in Test cricket,” Shoaib Akhtar had said.

Well said begum🥰🥰🥰🥰 — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) July 30, 2019

Amir replied to his wife’s tweet by saying: “Well said begum.”