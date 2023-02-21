scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Mohammad Amir suffers injury setback; his WWE DX celebration gets mixed reactions from fans

Mohammad Amir has suffered an injury during Karachi's match against Lahore Qalandars on Sunday after bowling just two overs.

Mohammad Amir celebrates after taking a wicket. (Screengrab)

Karachi Kings’ pacer Mohammad Amir is likely to miss the match against Multan Sultans on February 22, during the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), due to a groin injury, according to GeoSuper TV.

The embattled fast-bowler who copped criticism for his celebrations style, suffered the injury during Karachi’s match against Lahore Qalandars on Sunday after bowling just two overs.

Geo Super quoted sources as saying, Amir’s rehabilitation would continue in Karachi during the pacer’s time on the sidelines.

“However, the Kings are hopeful that Amir will be back for their match against Multan Sultans on February 26,” the website wrote.

Read |‘Ye koi tareeka hai?’: Shahid Afridi slams Mohammad Amir for throwing ball towards Babar Azam in PSL match

Amir has four wickets in as many matches of the PSL 8 at an economy rate of 7.64 for Karachi who beat Lahore by 67 runs to secure their maiden victory in PSL 8 on Sunday.

The star of the match turned out to be Akif Javed who took two wickets to put Kings in control against Qalandars. Roped in as a replacement for an injured Mir Hamza, he struck twice in his third over to send the two batters back to the pavilion and put his side on course for victory.

However it was the bizarre celebration by Mohammad Amir that made headlines during the game. Amir picked up the wicket of Shai Hope in the sixth over of the innings and ran in celebration towards the striker’s end, where he stood ahead of the stumps and performed the famous DX celebration from the WWE.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-02-2023 at 08:37 IST
