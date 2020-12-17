‘Cannot play under this management’: Mohammad Amir says will retire from international cricket

Mohammad Amir , 28, had made his international debut in 2009. (File Photo)

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir has said he is taking an indefinite break from international cricket because of differences with the current management.

Amir said in a video interview with Pakistani channel Samaa that he would be reaching Pakistan in a few more days (from Sri Lanka, where he has been playing the Lanka Premier League) and release a more detailed note stating his reasons, but said that it is clear to him that he cannot continue playing for under the current management.

“I have been tortured,” Amir said in the video.

‘Cannot play under this management’ Amir takes indefinite break from international cricket Your take on this decision of Amir?#ARYSports #MohammadAmir — ARY Sports (@ARYSports_Web) December 17, 2020

The left-arm pacer, who arrived onto the scene in a T20I game against England in June 2009, participated in 147 international fixtures in which he took 259 wickets. He was part of the Pakistan squad which won the 2009 World T20I and was also part of the side that won the Champions Trophy title in 2017.

The 28-year-old Amir was announced as new acquisition by Pune Devils in the Abu Dhabi T10 League earlier on Thursday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd