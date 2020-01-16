After T20 snub, Mohammad Amir first mocks PCB then deletes cryptic tweet

Mohammad Amir took a dig at the Pakistan Cricket Board after being snubbed from the T20I squad for Bangladesh series. (Reuters/File Photo) Mohammad Amir took a dig at the Pakistan Cricket Board after being snubbed from the T20I squad for Bangladesh series. (Reuters/File Photo)

After being snubbed from the 15-man T20I squad for the upcoming series against Bangladesh, out-of-favor Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir took a dig at his country’s cricket board. The squad announced by PCB on Thursday led to seven players being axed from the team, while former skipper Shoaib Malik and veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez were recalled to the national side.

While Amir is struggling to get his groove back, Pakistan, ranked number one in the shorter format of the game, have also lost their rhythm, losing eight out of their last nine matches.

During Pakistan’s humiliating 3-0 defeat against an inexperienced Sri Lankan unit in October last year, Amir could only scalp three wickets in an equal number of matches. On their side’s tour to Australia late in 2019, the 27-year-old had to be content with just one wicket in three matches.

However, the pacer believes that his decision to quit Test cricket is the reason behind the snub. Replying to a tweet by Pakistani sports presenter Zainab Abbas, where she questions Amir’s exclusion from the squad despite his recent six-wicket haul in BPL, the cricketer wrote “Test cricket.”

The pacer then immediately took off his tweet and later vowed to make a stronger comeback. “No worries chill everyone I will come back stronger InshAllah,” Amir tweeted.

Meanwhile, the current Pakistan coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq said that the changes were made to turn around Pakistan’s performances in T20I cricket. He also mentioned that the seven axed players are still in contention for places in the T20 World Cup-bound squad, provided they strike form at the earliest.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (captain), Ahsan Ali, Amad Butt, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Musa Khan, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Usman Qadir.

