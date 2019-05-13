Mohammad Amir’s World Cup hopes fade after suspected chickenpox

Toggle Menu
Mohammad Amir's hopes of playing in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup have faded after an initial medical examination revealed a bout of suspected chickenpox.

Mohammad Amir plays for Maratha Arabians.
Mohammad Amir was left out from Pakistan’s 15-member World Cup squad. (Express Archive)

Pakistan seamer Mohammad Amir’s hopes of playing in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup have faded after an initial medical examination revealed a bout of suspected chickenpox. Amir will not turn out for Pakistan in the third ODI against England at Bristol.

Amir is currently with his family in London and there was no official word from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) or team officials as to how long he will take to recover.

Amir’s World Cup selection was thrown into uncertainty after he was national selectors left him out from Pakistan’s 15-member World Cup squad.

Earlier, Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed Sarfaraz had expressed concerns over Amir’s form and told a television channel, “When your main strike bowler is not taking wickets regularly obviously it causes concern to the captain.”

“I can’t say whether he (Amir) will be in the World Cup squad or not but our minds are clear about our plans and when the squad is announce everyone will know,” he had added.

Amir, who has played 36 Tests, 50 ODIs and 43 T20 Internationals in a career blighted by the 2010 spot-fixing scandal and subsequent five-year ban, was publicly criticised by Sarfaraz along with the other bowlers during the Test series in South Africa in January.

(With inputs from PTI)

