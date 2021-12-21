Six and out: Watch Mohammad Amir’s deadly inswinger, fiery send-off to Avishka Fernando in LPL

Former Pakistan speedster Mohammad Amir bowled a fiery spell for the Galle Gladiators against Jaffna Kings during the first Qualifier of the Lanka Premier League (LPL). Chasing a target of 189 runs, the Kings were off the mark with a flier as opener Avishka Fernando slammed a first-ball six. With emotions running high, Amir roared back with a deathly inswinging yorker which rattled the stumps and led Fernando back to the pavilion.

A fired-up Amir, gave his own send-off to the batter as Jaffna Kings were reduced to 6/1 in the first over. The video of the episode was shared widely on social media. 29-year old Amir, who retired from international cricket last December, helped the Gladiators to victory which also meant that they qualified for the finals.

First ball hit for Six then 👑 Clean bowled with an Inswinger @iamamirofficial Aggression 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6p2LmWyy6r — Mustafa Abid (@mmustafa_abid) December 19, 2021

Amir, who has scalped 259 wickets across 36 Tests, 61 ODIs and 50 T20Is, retired saying that he was mentally tortured by his teammates and coaches.

was 18 when he was banned in 2010 for five years and jailed for three months for spot-fixing in a Test series in England. He was allowed to return to cricket a few months early and recalled by Pakistan in 2016.

In 2019 he no longer wanted to play Tests, to focus on white-ball cricket and prolong his international career.