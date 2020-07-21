Mohammad Amir feels playing all three formats after comeback ‘a big mistake’

Mohammad Amir retired from Test cricket last July after having played 36 matches with 119 scalps. (Source: Reuters) Mohammad Amir retired from Test cricket last July after having played 36 matches with 119 scalps. (Source: Reuters)

Mohammad Amir, who was banned from playing cricket for five years, has claimed that it was a mistake to participate in all three formats after making his comeback to the sport.

The 28-year-old was banned for five years for his involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal in England. He returned to all formats of the game in 2015 but he retired from Test cricket last July after having played 36 matches with 119 scalps.

In an interview with CricketPakistan, Amir advised cricketers to not make the same mistake as him and pick just one or two formats.

“I made a big mistake by playing all three formats after making a comeback in the national side. I would like to advice future cricketers to not make the same mistake,” Amir said.

“Everyone should check their limits and get into a good rhythm by first playing in one or two formats. If they believe that they can, only then should they participate in a third format.”

The left-armer said that pacers needed to be more careful because a wrong decision could seriously affect their career.

“Pacers need to be more careful. I had problems two years later after making the wrong decision to come back in all formats. I was hit with injuries in 2018. I have restricted myself to white-ball cricket alone due to this reason,” he said.

“I am hopeful that I can extend my career by about five to six years.”

Amir is back in the international setup as he is set to replace Haris Rauf in the Pakistan T20 squad for the England tour. If cleared after testing for coronavirus, he could feature in the three T20Is against England, starting August 28 in Manchester.

Amir has represented his country in 36 Tests, 61 ODIs, and 48 T20Is while picking up 119 wickets, 81 wickets, and 59 wickets in each format respectively.

