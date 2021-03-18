Mohammad Amir cites Bumrah’s example on how team management backs a player

Former Pakistan speedster Mohammad Amir, who announced an abrupt retirement from international cricket last year after a rift with team management, cited the case of India’s Jasprit Bumrah to explain how he received backing from management’s end despite a poor show.

Amir said that Bumrah was backed by his team management despite below-par performances during the 2016 tour to Australia.

“I think it is not the right mindset to look at performance of only four or five matches. If you remember, [Jasprit] Bumrah had only one wicket in 16 matches when he was playing Australia series but nobody questioned him because they knew that he is a match-winning bowler. That was the time they [Indian team management] should have supported him and they did that,” said Amir.

“You are given the job to help the player when he is not performing and not just discard him from the side. If it’s like this, then we should give you an entire team made up of players like Cristiano Ronaldo so that you can sit back and relax and do nothing,” he added.

On rumours of his comeback from retirement, Amir said, “If it was only about my performance, I would have never taken the decision about retirement. But their [team management] statements about me regarding my retirement from Test cricket really hurt me. I have no personal issue with them as they are my elders and legends of the game,” he concluded.