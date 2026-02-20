‘International cricket will expose you…’: Mohammad Amir’s warning for Abhishek Sharma amid T20 Wolrd Cup struggles

In the 41 T20Is he has played thus far, Abhishek has made 1297 runs and he still boasts a career strike rate of a whopping 192.43 desite the three failures in this T20 World Cup. (File Photo/AP Photo)

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has compared the situation that India opener Abhishek Sharma finds himself in to what Pakistan’s Saim Ayub is experiencing. Abhishek is yet to open his account in this T20 World Cup, getting out for ducks in all three matches that he has played thus far, having missed India’s group match against Namibia due to a severe stomach infection. Amir feels that Abhishek seems to be looking to slog every ball and feels anyone playing like that will always be exposed in international cricket at some point.

“Saim (Ayub) had the same issue when he came to play the PSL a few years back. He was new and was hitting no-look shots. Nobody knew his weakness because most of his shots were on the leg side. Now, if you bowl at the third or fourth stump line, he struggles to decide. Even in his last two matches, he was dismissed playing on the offside. Unless he improves his offside game, he cannot progress. Strong bowlers will always test your weakness and push you out of your comfort zone. Same for Abhishek. He wants every ball in the slot so he can hit. But at the bigger stages, or in ODIs, har ball lapete mein nahi le sakte (you cannot slog every ball in pressure cricket). Salman Agha and Aryna Dutta got him out in a similar fashion. International cricket will expose you,” Amir said while speaking on the show Haarna Mana hai.