Mohali boy, now an Irish citizen, to play in Europe T20 Slam

ON FRIDAY late evening, as the Ireland Test team ended their practice match against Middlesex Second XI in London, Mohali cricketer and now Irish citizen Simi Singh received the news of him being selected in the Dublin Chiefs team for the inaugural season of the Europe T20 Slam tournament to be played in Europe from August 30 to September 22. Thirty-two-year-old Singh, who shifted to Ireland in 2006 to pursue studies, was also named in the Ireland Test team announced on July 7 for the one-off Test match against England to be played at Lord’s Ground in London on July 24.

Advertising

Dublin Chiefs is one of the six teams in the Euro T20 Slam and the team is led by World Cup winning England team captain Eoin Morgan, who is also the icon player of the team. The team, which is coached by former New Zealand player Daniel Vettori, also has Pakistani youngster Babar Azam and speedster Mohammed Amir. The six teams will play their matches in Edinburgh, Amsterdam and Dublin.

“I got the news of my selection in the draft for the Dublin Chiefs team after the Ireland team’s practice match against Middlesex. It feels great to play in a league which sees the presence of players like Eoin Morgan, who led England to win the World Cup. Apart from that, I am also looking forward to play along with players like Babar Azam and Mohammed Amir. Azam showed why he is rated world’s emerging talent in cricket in the World Cup played recently and Amir too is a world class bowler. Cricket knows no boundaries and we all learn from each other. I have played in the T20 format for Ireland, including playing against India. Competing in Euro T20 Slam will be a new challenge. I hope that I can perform better and also get picked by an IPL side one day,” said Singh while talking to Chandigarh Newsline from London.

Singh, who made his ODI debut against New Zealand in 2017 before making his T20I debut against the Netherlands last year, also played against India during India’s tour of Ireland last year. The all-rounder, who has so far played in 15 ODIs and 14 T20Is, was also named in the 14-member Ireland Test team on July 7 to play against England at Lord’s on July 24. Simi, who has scored 193 runs in his ODI career, has also claimed 12 wickets in 15 matches and credits Ireland coach Graham Ford and Mohali coach Sukhwinder Tinkoo for improving him as a bowler.

“It is a huge honour for me to be named in Ireland’s historic Test match against England at Lord’s cricket ground. Every player dreams to play at Lord’s and it is the same for me. I have also been working upon my bowling ever since I came to Ireland as I used to bowl leg spin during my days in India. Last year our coach Graham Ford showed faith in my bowling against Afghanistan and asked me to bowl regularly. During my visit to India last year, I also worked on my bowling with coach Sukhwinder Tinkoo in Mohali and his tips helped me a lot. If I get to play at Lord’s, it will be an emotional moment for my parents in Mohali,” said Singh whose father Amarjeet Singh is a teacher at a government school in Chandigarh.