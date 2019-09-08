T20 Blast: Moeen Ali’s 60-ball 121 powers Worcestershire to semis

Moeen Ali’s smashes an unbeaten 60-ball 121 to power Worcestershire to an eight-wicket win over Sussex in the third quarterfinals of the T20 Blast on Saturday.

The 32-year old struck eight boundaries and 11 sixes in his blistering innings help his side chase down a target of 185 with 14 balls to spare.

Capitalising on an early dropped catch when he was on 5, Moeen reached his century, his second in T20s, in 50 balls, and finished off the chase with a six off Ollie Robinson.

Ali has been in sensational form in the T20 blast, registering scores of 85*, 23, 51 and 121*.

He reached his half century in 30 deliveries but took just 20 balls to reach his hundred.

It was only his second T20 century, but his first in the T20 Blast

Brief Scores: Sussex 184/6 in 20 overs (Philip Salt 72, Laurie Evans 43*; Ed Barnard 2-21, Daryl Mitchell 2-38) lost to Worcestershire 187/2 in 17.4 overs (Moeen Ali 121*, Riki Wessels 47; Ollie Robinson 1-24) by 8 wickets