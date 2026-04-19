‘Last IPL, I barely got to bat, just twice…’: Moeen Ali on skipping IPL 2026 for PSL

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Since 2018, when he was first picked by Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL, former England all-rounder Moeen Ali has won two IPL titles with his subsequent team Chennai Super Kings, with the first title coming in 2021, followed by another title in 2023.
Ali was picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2024 mega auction and then played for the side in the 2025 IPL season, featuring in six matches and scoring five runs, with the England all-rounder only getting to bat twice. A veteran of 73 IPL matches, Ali did not opt for the mini auction last year and had signed up for Pakistan Super League (PSL) side Karachi Kings instead. Ali has now shared how he barely got to bat in IPL last season and how, at this stage of his career, his focus has been to be out there and bat.
“Last year in the IPL, I played only half the games and barely got to bat, just twice. At this stage, I want to be out there; I want to bat. I feel like I’m playing good cricket towards the back end of my career, and I just want to keep going,” Ali said on ARY Sports Podcast.
In his international career, Ali had played in 68 Tests, 138 ODIs and 92 T20Is and had announced his retirement from international cricket in 2024 following the reversal of his earlier retirement in 2023. Ali, who was part of the 2019 ODI World Cup and 2022 T20 World Cup winning England teams, had reversed his England domestic retirement earlier this year and was then signed by Karachi Kings for the 2026 PSL season for PKR 6.4 crore.
Ali shared how at this age, he is looking to extend his career as much as possible and how PSL being a shorter competition as compared to IPL has worked better for his family and him. “There’s a few reasons. I’m 38 now, and I still want to play, do well, and extend my career as much as possible. Karachi was a big factor in my decision to come here. It’s a shorter competition, which works better for my family and me,” Moeen shared on the podcast.
In his IPL career, Ali had scored a total of 1167 runs in 73 matches apart from taking 41 wickets. For England, Ali had played in 92 T20Is scoring 1229 runs and picking up 51 wickets. Ali spoke how a player is never guaranteed a place in the team anywhere but he wants to enjoy his cricket in this phase of his career. “You’re never guaranteed a place anywhere, even here, but I just want to enjoy my cricket as much as I can. I’ve always wanted to experience the PSL, but unfortunately, it clashes slightly with the IPL,” Ali said.
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