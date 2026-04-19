‘Last IPL, I barely got to bat, just twice…’: Moeen Ali on skipping IPL 2026 for PSL

Since 2018, when he was first picked by Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL, former England all-rounder Moeen Ali has won two IPL titles with his subsequent team Chennai Super Kings, with the first title coming in 2021, followed by another title in 2023.

Ali was picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2024 mega auction and then played for the side in the 2025 IPL season, featuring in six matches and scoring five runs, with the England all-rounder only getting to bat twice. A veteran of 73 IPL matches, Ali did not opt for the mini auction last year and had signed up for Pakistan Super League (PSL) side Karachi Kings instead. Ali has now shared how he barely got to bat in IPL last season and how, at this stage of his career, his focus has been to be out there and bat.