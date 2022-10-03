scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 03, 2022

England one of the favourites to win T20 World Cup: Moeen Ali

England won the seven-match T20I series 4-3 against Pakistan.

England's players pose for photograph with the trophy of twenty20 series, on the end of the seventh twenty20 cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Lahore. (AP)

England’s stand-in skipper Moeen Ali is confident that they will be going as one of the favourites in the T20 World Cup and might end up winning the trophy in Australia.

“If you look at the last two games of this series, both must-win matches, going into a World Cup that’s really important because the pressure to perform was huge,” Moeen said after their win in Lahore.

“We’re in a very good position now going into the World Cup.”

Apart from England, Moeen feels India and Australia will be the other two contenders.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Express Investigation: In groundwater near a Delhi landfill, heavy metals...Premium
Express Investigation: In groundwater near a Delhi landfill, heavy metals...
Govt eyes tax breaks for more non-polluting tech in auto sectorPremium
Govt eyes tax breaks for more non-polluting tech in auto sector
Fodder inflation at 9-yr high, late rains, crop damage deepen crisisPremium
Fodder inflation at 9-yr high, late rains, crop damage deepen crisis
Pak is not as dominant… I keep saying it is Indo-Pac with a ‘c’ and...Premium
Pak is not as dominant… I keep saying it is Indo-Pac with a ‘c’ and...
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“We’re a very dangerous team to play, and a lot of teams will fear playing us,” he said.

Regular England T20 skipper Jos Buttler didn’t play a single game on tour and continued his rehabilitation on an injured calf.

England finished its first tour to Pakistan in 17 years with a thumping 67-run win in the decider. Dawid Malan (78 not out off 47 balls) smashed his first half-century of the series and Harry Brook hit an unbeaten 29-ball 46 as both profited from three dropped catches in England’s strong total of 209-3. Pakistan finished on 142-8.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam blames it on their sloppy fielding.

“Our fielding was not up to the mark today and when you drop crucial catches of set batters, you are bound to struggle,” Babar said.

“We couldn’t execute our plans in the field and credit goes to England for fully capitalizing,” he said.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-10-2022 at 11:38:35 am
Next Story

Pune to see few more rain spells with monsoon set to withdraw by mid-Oct: IMD

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

PM Modi declares 36th National Games open at dazzling ceremony
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 03: Latest News