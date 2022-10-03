England one of the favourites to win T20 World Cup: Moeen Ali

England’s stand-in skipper Moeen Ali is confident that they will be going as one of the favourites in the T20 World Cup and might end up winning the trophy in Australia.

“If you look at the last two games of this series, both must-win matches, going into a World Cup that’s really important because the pressure to perform was huge,” Moeen said after their win in Lahore.

“We’re in a very good position now going into the World Cup.”

Apart from England, Moeen feels India and Australia will be the other two contenders.

“We’re a very dangerous team to play, and a lot of teams will fear playing us,” he said.

Regular England T20 skipper Jos Buttler didn’t play a single game on tour and continued his rehabilitation on an injured calf.

England finished its first tour to Pakistan in 17 years with a thumping 67-run win in the decider. Dawid Malan (78 not out off 47 balls) smashed his first half-century of the series and Harry Brook hit an unbeaten 29-ball 46 as both profited from three dropped catches in England’s strong total of 209-3. Pakistan finished on 142-8.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam blames it on their sloppy fielding.

“Our fielding was not up to the mark today and when you drop crucial catches of set batters, you are bound to struggle,” Babar said.

“We couldn’t execute our plans in the field and credit goes to England for fully capitalizing,” he said.