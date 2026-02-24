‘There’ll be things done about it’: Moeen Ali says it would be a ‘massive shame’ if Indian-owned Hundred outfits do not pick Pakistani players

Former England international Moeen Ali said that the England and Wales Cricket Board must protect the Pakistani players’ rights to play the Hundred, adding that players will take appropriate actions if the Pak cricketers are boycotted by the Indian-owned franchises of the league.

The Hundred, a format that has 100 balls in an innings, has four teams owned by Indian companies – Manchester Super Giants (RPSG Group), MI London (Reliance), Southern Brave (GMR) and Sunrisers Leeds (Sun Group) and according to the reports in the British media, all of them would avoid Pakistani players.

“In the UK, I’m not sure that can happen – and I hope it doesn’t happen. It just shouldn’t happen, hopefully it won’t happen. We just have to wait and see if it does, but I think it’d be a massive shame, and I’m sure the ECB will definitely keep an eye out,” Moeen said to The Telegraph.