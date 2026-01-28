‘If you’re trying to perform at the highest level, then drinking is a bigger issue…’: Moeen Ali on drinking incidents in cricket

The recent Ashes series saw incidents of players drinking excessively in the resort town of Noosa during the gap between the second and third Tests. Media reports highlighted episodes involving England opener Ben Duckett. Following England’s 1–4 defeat, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) launched a review of the disastrous tour, examining the team’s ‘planning and preparation, individual performance, and behaviours.’

Former England all-rounder Moeen Ali has shared his views on drinking as an issue in cricket, stating that regulations should be put in place and predicting that the sport could see changes within four or five years.

“I think when you’re at the elite level, things have to be proper, and if you’re trying to perform at the highest level, then drinking is a bigger issue. I think there should be something in place… I know in football, guys hardly drink before a game. I think it will be the same in cricket within four or five years,” Ali told the BBC in an interview.