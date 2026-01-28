‘If you’re trying to perform at the highest level, then drinking is a bigger issue…’: Moeen Ali on drinking incidents in cricket

During this year’s Ashes, there were multiple reports of England players overindulging in alcohol during the break between the second and third Tests.

AliEngland cricketer Moeen Ali. (FILE Photo)

The recent Ashes series saw incidents of players drinking excessively in the resort town of Noosa during the gap between the second and third Tests. Media reports highlighted episodes involving England opener Ben Duckett. Following England’s 1–4 defeat, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) launched a review of the disastrous tour, examining the team’s ‘planning and preparation, individual performance, and behaviours.’

Former England all-rounder Moeen Ali has shared his views on drinking as an issue in cricket, stating that regulations should be put in place and predicting that the sport could see changes within four or five years.

“I think when you’re at the elite level, things have to be proper, and if you’re trying to perform at the highest level, then drinking is a bigger issue. I think there should be something in place… I know in football, guys hardly drink before a game. I think it will be the same in cricket within four or five years,” Ali told the BBC in an interview.

After the Ashes loss, a report by The Daily Telegraph revealed that England’s white-ball captain and Test vice-captain Harry Brook was involved in a late-night altercation with a nightclub bouncer during England’s tour of New Zealand last year. According to the report, Brook was struck by a bouncer after being denied entry to the club. The 26-year-old was later fined £30,000 by the ECB and issued a final warning regarding his conduct. Despite the incident, Brook led England in the third ODI the following day and retained his role as vice-captain for the Ashes. Earlier this week, he scored his third ODI century to guide England to a win in the third match against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

Ali expressed confidence that Brook would learn from his mistake. “I think he has done a good job. On and off the field, things like this happen — everybody goes through it; the greatest players have been through it. It’s about how you learn and how you come back. Mistakes can happen; it was just highlighted a lot more because we lost the Ashes. I think he will be fine, and he’ll learn a lot,” Ali said.

The 38-year-old, who reversed his decision to retire from England’s domestic circuit, signed with Yorkshire for this year’s T20 Blast on Wednesday. Ali, who previously played for Warwickshire and Worcestershire, spoke about his desire to win as much as possible in the final stages of his career.

“There might be some fans disappointed at signing a 38-year-old, but I’m there to do a job and hopefully win silverware. Playing at Headingley, which is such an iconic ground, is one of the main reasons I signed for Yorkshire. I know this might be the last two or three years of my career, and I want to win as much as I can,” Ali told the BBC.

