Moeen Ali named England vice-captain for 4th Test against India

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has been named as the vice-captain for the fourth Test match against India at the Oval starting on Thursday, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) made the announcement on Wednesday. Ali’s elevation comes after Jos Buttler was given a paternity break due to the impending arrival of his second child.

From not being in the Test squad for the first match at Nottingham to being named deputy to Joe Root, Moeen has ascended to this lofty position at a fast pace in just a matter of weeks.

“All-rounder Moeen Ali has been named as England Test vice-captain for the fourth Test match against India at the Kia Oval starting on Thursday,” ECB said in a statement.

The 34-year-old Moeen has so far played 63 Tests for England, scoring 2879 runs with five hundreds, and also has 193 wickets to his credit with five five-wicket hauls with his off-breaks.

In this Test match, England have brought back Mark Wood, who has recovered from his shoulder injury and Chris Woakes, who was out of action during the first three games due to injury issues.