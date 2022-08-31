scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Back to his roots: Moeen Ali likely to be England captain for Pakistan tour

A visit to Pakistan as the England captain for a T20I series as long as seven games ahead of a T20 World Cup is an even sweeter prospect for Moeen, whose rise to the top of English cricket has been anything but easy.

ENG vs WIAli has been the chief deputy to Buttler post Eoin Morgan's retirement. (Photo: Twitter/@englandcricket)

Decades after his grandfather left Mirpur in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir for United Kingdom, Moeen Ali is set to lead the England national team on their first visit to Pakistan in 17 years for a seven-match T20I series.

As per reports from The Guardian, the 35-year-old who has been full-time captain Jos Buttler’s chief deputy post Eoin Morgan’s retirement has been tipped off as the number one captaincy candidate for the tour with Buttler out injured and Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow likely to be rested.

The series in Pakistan will be a first for the England men’s team since 2005 as the subsequent contests between the two were hosted by the Pakistan Cricket Board in United Arab Emirates.

It was his discussion with head coach Brendon McCullum earlier this summer about the Pakistan Test tour in December that had made Moeen rethink his decision of retiring from Test cricket last year.

“I spoke to McCullum this morning, and we did discuss Pakistan this winter. The door is always open, and yeah, I suppose I am officially unretired,” he had said.

A visit to the country as the England captain for a T20I series as long as seven games ahead of a T20 World Cup is an even sweeter prospect for Moeen, whose rise to the top of English cricket has been anything but easy.

“My journey in sustaining my sons’ love for the game hasn’t been easy,” Moeen’s father, Munir Ali had told the Indian Express back in 2021. “There have been days when I had just 10 pounds in my pocket and had to spend 9 of it on petrol so that I can take my sons around for games. With the remaining one pound, I would buy bread for the family. My brother also threw everything into the dream. It needs sacrifices from the family to prop up dreams for the little ones.”

“I remember sitting at the ground at Worcester years ago when Moeen walked out to bat. A loud voice shouted, “shave off the beard!”. I had already been hearing some murmurs in the cricketing world about Moeen’s faith. “Even some coaches. They would gently tell you, “look, this is England, think about that beard”. I was worried and went to Moeen, who told me in a clear voice that this was him. That he wasn’t going to bother about the criticism.”

Advertisement

Known as a man of faith and firm in his belief of his religion, Munir told how Moeen faced hurdles early in his career owing to his faith, and how he was able to overcome them because of his faith.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“Once on a developmental tour to India, a coach, who will go unnamed, told him to trim the beard,” he said.

“Moeen told him, “I will leave cricket today but will not leave my belief, and this is my belief. If I play, I will play with what I am. He didn’t play a single match there, I think, and when they asked him at the end of the tour about his learnings, he said, “nothing, just net practice, I could have done it in England.” Everyone else played but he wasn’t played, and he knew it was because of beard.”

Advertisement

Munir further added, “I was worried about his immediate future, but he piled on the performances in county cricket and progressed. That’s the kind of strong character he is. He will shrug this off as well but that doesn’t mean anyone can take a pop at him like this. England cricket has changed for good over the years and everyone loves and respects Moeen.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs firePremium
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs fire
Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’Premium
Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’
Delhi Confidential | ‘All You Need Is Love’: In talk on Sec 3...Premium
Delhi Confidential | ‘All You Need Is Love’: In talk on Sec 3...
Explained: Bengaluru’s Idgah maidan and the legal battle over the u...Premium
Explained: Bengaluru’s Idgah maidan and the legal battle over the u...

 

First published on: 31-08-2022 at 10:53:46 am
Next Story

US Navy says Iran seized, later let go of American sea drone

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Govt proposes a new regulator for ‘uniformity’ in all board exams

Govt proposes a new regulator for ‘uniformity’ in all board exams

Suspended BJP leader Seema Patra arrested for 'abusing' house help
Jharkhand

Suspended BJP leader Seema Patra arrested for 'abusing' house help

Victims of alleged sexual assault by Muruga Mutt seer record statement

Victims of alleged sexual assault by Muruga Mutt seer record statement

Bengaluru Idgah row: A pot kept on steady simmer ahead of 2023 polls

Bengaluru Idgah row: A pot kept on steady simmer ahead of 2023 polls

India showing intent as problem solver: Bhupender Yadav at G20
Climate crisis

India showing intent as problem solver: Bhupender Yadav at G20

Friendless and cornered, but Raje pushes back: 'Vasundhara phir se'
Only for subscribers

Friendless and cornered, but Raje pushes back: 'Vasundhara phir se'

Premium
US Army grounds its entire fleet of Chinook helicopters: Report

US Army grounds its entire fleet of Chinook helicopters: Report

Twitter user in Zubair arrest case is ‘Delhi businessman’ from Ajmer

Twitter user in Zubair arrest case is ‘Delhi businessman’ from Ajmer

Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’
In Premium Now

Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’

Premium
Rahul, Rohit, Virat hope to get in the groove
India vs Hong Kong

Rahul, Rohit, Virat hope to get in the groove

Kamaal Rashid Khan: The original Bollywood troll

Kamaal Rashid Khan: The original Bollywood troll

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Asia Cup: Afghanistan defeat Bangladesh by 7 wickets
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 31: Latest News