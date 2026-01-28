‘There has definitely been a change throughout all of the counties…’ : former England all-rounder Moeen Ali on joining Yorkshire amid racism charges

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
A year after he retired from English domestic circuit and two years after he retired from international cricket, England all-rounder Moeen Ali has reversed his retirement from the England domestic circuit and has joined England domestic club Yorkshire for the 2026 T20 Blast. The 38-year-old, who played for Warwickshire in T20 Blast, England’s domestic T20 tournament, last year, had left the club mid-season to play for Guyana Amazon Warriors in Global Super League and Caribbean Premier League. Ali had done so to circumvent England Cricket Board’s policy on getting No-Objection-Certificate to play in such leagues.
“I’m delighted to be joining Yorkshire for the Blast. It’s a huge club with a proud history, but what really appeals to me is where the team is heading. There’s a lot of talent in the squad and the chance to work with Anthony (McGrath, head coach) and help push the group forward is exciting for me. I’ve always loved playing at Headingley. The wicket, the atmosphere and the supporters make it a special place. This feels like a fresh challenge and I’m arriving hungry for it. I want to bring my experience, enjoy my cricket and help Yorkshire compete,” said Ali in a club statement on Wednesday.
Ali, who played in 68 Tests, 138 ODIs and 92 T20Is for England, had scored 7,792 runs and taken 721 wickets in 420 T20 matches in his career. The 38-year-old had previously played for Warwickshire and Worcestershire. With Yorkshire in the news in recent years due to racism charges by players like Azeem Rafiq, Ali also shared about how there has been a chance in country cricket tackling the issue in recent years. “There was no doubt in my mind (to join Yorkshire). There has definitely been a change throughout all of the counties, all the way through from coaches to umpires,” added Ali.
Ali has played in the Canada Super 60, Abu Dhabi T10 as well ILT20 and Bangladesh premier League and will also be playing in the Pakistan Super League before the T20 Blast in England in May. In IPL, the two-time World Cup winner has played for teams like Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings. Ali has scored 1192 runs and taken 53 wickets in 103 matches. He was also part of the 2021 and 2023 IPL winning Chennai Super Kings team. In T20 Blast, Yorkshire have never won the title. Ali had captained Worcestershire to their maiden T20 Blast title in 2018.
Gavin Hamilton, Yorkshire’s general manager of cricket, welcomed Ali in his new role in the Yorkshire team. “Moeen is a world-class allrounder whose influence extends well beyond his on-field ability. His experience and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our T20 side and build a team capable of challenging consistently in the Blast.
“He will bring presence to the dressing room, and his arrival will be positive for the wider club and for cricket in Yorkshire. His decision to join Yorkshire reflects the direction of travel at the club and the environment we are building. We’re excited about what Moeen will bring, not just in performances, but in setting standards and helping drive the group forward.” Hamilton said in the club statement.
