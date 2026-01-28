‘There has definitely been a change throughout all of the counties…’ : former England all-rounder Moeen Ali on joining Yorkshire amid racism charges

A year after he retired from English domestic circuit and two years after he retired from international cricket, England all-rounder Moeen Ali has reversed his retirement from the England domestic circuit and has joined England domestic club Yorkshire for the 2026 T20 Blast. The 38-year-old, who played for Warwickshire in T20 Blast, England’s domestic T20 tournament, last year, had left the club mid-season to play for Guyana Amazon Warriors in Global Super League and Caribbean Premier League. Ali had done so to circumvent England Cricket Board’s policy on getting No-Objection-Certificate to play in such leagues.

“I’m delighted to be joining Yorkshire for the Blast. It’s a huge club with a proud history, but what really appeals to me is where the team is heading. There’s a lot of talent in the squad and the chance to work with Anthony (McGrath, head coach) and help push the group forward is exciting for me. I’ve always loved playing at Headingley. The wicket, the atmosphere and the supporters make it a special place. This feels like a fresh challenge and I’m arriving hungry for it. I want to bring my experience, enjoy my cricket and help Yorkshire compete,” said Ali in a club statement on Wednesday.