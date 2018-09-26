WATCH: Moeen Ali picks up wicket bowling seam in County Championship match

Moeen Ali picked up a wicket bowling seam. (Source: Reuters/File) Moeen Ali picked up a wicket bowling seam. (Source: Reuters/File)

England spinner Moeen Ali on Tuesday showed his versatility when he picked up a wicket bowling seam for Worcestershire in a County Championship Divison 1 match against Yorkshire. The 31-year-old off-spinner changed his style of bowling as the circumstances in the match required him to do so. The allrounder celebrated the wicket in style as Jack Brooks edged a slower delivery straight to the wicketkeeper Ben Cox behind the stumps.

Brooks made his way back to the pavilion after scoring 82 runs. Ali picked up two wickets in his 16 overs in the match. On the back of Brooks’ innings and Gary Ballance’s 194, Yorkshire put up 428 in the first innings in reply to Worcestershire’s 340.

Reason no.87 to love Moeen Ali: He’s taking wickets bowling medium pace LIVE: https://t.co/AvjaNM7q2H pic.twitter.com/uFq3FQuC1x — County Championship (@CountyChamp) 25 September 2018

Earlier, in August, Ali had scored a double ton for the county side, which warranted his return to the England Test team against India. The right-armer played two Tests against the Virat Kohli-led side in which he impressed with a fifer in the first innings at Southampton, followed by a half century and three wickets in the fifth Test at Oval.

The allrounder has played 52 Tests for England in which he has amassed 2,614 runs and has scored 5 centuries. He has also taken 145 wickets in the format.

