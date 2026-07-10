Modi, Albanese announce Big Bash League opener in Chennai

India and Australia decided to strengthen sports cooperation and announced a roadmap as Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday, as part of his two-day Australia visit.

The two leaders announced that the opening match of the men’s Big Bash League will take place in Chennai in December this year. This will be the first foreign cricket league to play in India.

The event will be the cornerstone of a week-long festival, called G’Day Namaste, to be held across India in December, featuring Australian cultural, business and sports events. G’Day Namaste will promote Australia’s economic priorities outlined in A New Roadmap for Australia’s Economic Engagement with India.

The two leaders also announced the roadmap on sports cooperation, and the roadmap will “leverage Australia’s experience and India’s ambitions to host major sporting events, creating opportunities to increase our trade, tourism and investment ties”, a statement by the Australian Prime Minister’s office said.

It sets out priorities across capacity building, sports science and technology research, industry and investment, it said.

The roadmap will provide opportunities to deepen cooperation on major sporting events, as Australia prepares to host the 2032 Olympic Games and Paralympic and India prepares to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

PM Albanese said, “Australia and India are united by our love and passion for sport. This sports roadmap will focus on practical priority areas such as capability building, technology and research to strengthen this cornerstone of our bilateral relationship. I am excited to expand cooperation with India on sport, which not only brings joy to Australians but boosts trade, tourism and investment.”

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PM Modi said, “Sport is a key pillar of the India-Australia partnership, bringing our people closer through shared passion and mutual respect. Delighted to visit the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) with PM Albanese. More sporting exchanges, youth engagement and collaboration can further strengthen the India-Australia friendship.”

During the visit, the leaders interacted with young athletes participating in Kabbadi, Australian Football and Cricket exhibition games.

Modi visited the Melbourne Cricket Ground accompanied by Albanese and the Premier of Victoria, Jacinta Allan, for an event celebrating India-Australia sporting ties. Several Australian sporting legends, including Steve Waugh and Lisa Sthalekar, were present at the event.

Australian Minister for Trade and Tourism Don Farrell said, “The Australia-India relationship is vital for our shared economic prosperity, supporting farmers, jobs and businesses across Australia. Major sporting events are huge opportunities for Australian tourism, bringing tens of thousands of new tourists to our shores and this roadmap will help us make the most of the green and gold decade”

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Australian Minister for Sport Anika Wells said, “India and Australia share a significant and meaningful connection through sport, particularly cricket, and this roadmap will take that relationship to the next stage. The Australian sports ecosystem is actively sharing knowledge and expertise with our Indian counterparts, including through the Australian Sports Commission and our national sporting bodies. We are excited to further deepen that engagement as we count down to the Amdavad 2030 Commonwealth Games and Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.”

Modi, who is on a three-nation trip wrapped up his visit to Australia on Friday, and reached New Zealand. He has visited Indonesia in the first leg of the trip.