Why Mo Bobat thinks calling Rajat Patidar ‘spin basher’ annoyed him last season

Rajat Patidar of Royal Challengers Bengaluru play a shot during Qualifier 1 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshal, India, on May 26, 2026. (CREIMAS)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru director of cricket Mo Bobat lavished praise on skipper Rajat Patidar for his explosive 93-run innings against Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday. Speaking about, Patidar’s fearless approach while batting, Bobat said that the skipper has worked hard to improve his all-round game.

“I remember at some point last season I called him a spin basher and I think he got quite annoyed with me because I was implying it was only spin. He works incredibly hard and one thing about Rajat is he tends to middle the ball quite often. Whether he’s facing pace or spin, front foot or back foot, the ball hits the middle of his bat a lot,” Bobat said after RCB’s win against GT.