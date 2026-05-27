Why Mo Bobat thinks calling Rajat Patidar ‘spin basher’ annoyed him last season

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru director of cricket Mo Bobat lavished praise on skipper Rajat Patidar for his explosive 93-run innings against Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday. Speaking about, Patidar’s fearless approach while batting, Bobat said that the skipper has worked hard to improve his all-round game.
“I remember at some point last season I called him a spin basher and I think he got quite annoyed with me because I was implying it was only spin. He works incredibly hard and one thing about Rajat is he tends to middle the ball quite often. Whether he’s facing pace or spin, front foot or back foot, the ball hits the middle of his bat a lot,” Bobat said after RCB’s win against GT.
“He’s certainly batting brilliantly right now and that was a really special knock today. I’m sure he’ll be really pleased about being able to stand up in a big qualifier and a big game. I think any team that’s got the captain playing well, it fills them with even greater confidence. He’s leading by example,” he added.
Bobat also said the skipper’s game awareness and ability to absorb pressure has stood out this season.
“One of the things he’s done well this year is he’s picked his moments really well. A game like today, he took his time to get in after we lost a couple of wickets, built a little partnership and then went through the gears again. That takes a real level of discipline and sophistication to your thinking and planning. Him reading situations and conditions and knowing when to go to his top gears and when to drop down a gear is a really impressive part of his development,” he said.
Riding on Patidar’s 93 and cameos from Virat Kohli and Krunal Pandya, RCB posted a massive 254 for five before bundling out GT for 162 and punched their tickets to their second successive final.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.