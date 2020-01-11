‘Mixer Grinder on the pitch’: Virender Sehwag wishes Rahul Dravid on his 47th birthday

Rahul Dravid played for India between 1996 and 2012. (File Photo) Rahul Dravid played for India between 1996 and 2012. (File Photo)

Rahul Dravid, ‘the Wall’ of Indian cricket, turned 47 on Saturday, January 11, and the occasion saw his former India teammates pour in birthday wishes for him.

Currently in charge of the NCA and having brought out a line of youngsters from the India U-19 teams like Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw, Dravid also touched his senior India teammates in a positive way throughout his playing career.

From my understanding, I thought grinding only happens in the kitchen in the Mixer Grinder, but Dravid taught one can grind on the cricket pitch as well. We had it All when we had the Wall !#HappyBirthdayRahulDravid pic.twitter.com/eUVkpTtF8n — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 11, 2020

Wishing my good friend Rahul Dravid a very special birthday and a wonderful year filled with love,happiness and prosperity. pic.twitter.com/0zx7cmi5S1 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 11, 2020

Wishing The Wall – Rahul Dravid a very Happy Birthday. His exploits in Test cricket are well known but we thought we would relive one of his knocks in ODIs against New Zealand.

#HappyBirthdayRahulDravid 🎂🎂 pic.twitter.com/psUsTPw8Xt — BCCI (@BCCI) January 11, 2020

Inspiration. Role Model. Legend. Wishing the great man , Rahul Dravid a very happy birthday #HappyBirthdayRahulDravid pic.twitter.com/x9fRuZ6so9 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 11, 2020

Excellent cricketer. Excellent person. 47. Cruising into another fine innings. Rahul Dravid. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 11, 2020

Happy Birthday to Namma Rahul Dravid!

Thank you for inspiring generations of cricket lovers during your playing days, and massive respect for dedicating your 2nd innings to building the next generation of Indian cricketers.

More power to The Wall!#HappyBirthdayDravid #PlayBold pic.twitter.com/xyN8g9kWVT — Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) January 11, 2020

Happy birthday to The Wall. An inspiration to millions — wishing you all the luck & happiness today and always. #HappyBirthdayRahulDravid pic.twitter.com/RrWTS1yqnP — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) January 11, 2020

Many of his former India teammates have hailed the influence Dravid had on their careers. Many have wished him luck in his current endeavour as coach as well.

