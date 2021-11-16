scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, November 16, 2021
MUST READ

Mithali, Smriti remain in top 10; Taylor, Matthews advance in ICC women’s ODI player rankings

Taylor's compatriot Hayley Matthews is another big gainer, moving up four slots to 25th among batters and up three slots to 20th among bowlers.

By: PTI |
Updated: November 16, 2021 6:55:39 pm
Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, ICC women's ODI player rankings, Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews, sports news, indian expressMithali Raj in action. (File)

Indian duo of Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana were static at the third and sixth spots respectively in the latest update to the ICC women’s ODI player rankings on Tuesday. Veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami was at the second place among ODI bowlers, while Deepti Sharma stayed at the fifth position in the ODI all-rounder rankings.

West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor moved up in the list of batters after a match-winning century against Pakistan that helped complete a 3-0 series win. Tuesday’s updates by the ICC, which take into account the second and third ODIs between Pakistan and the West Indies as well as the three Zimbabwe versus Bangladesh matches, saw Taylor move up two slots to 12th position after an unbeaten 102 in the third ODI in Karachi.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Taylor’s compatriot Hayley Matthews is another big gainer, moving up four slots to 25th among batters and up three slots to 20th among bowlers. She is also up two places to 12th in the all-rounders’ list after a match-winning four-wicket haul in the second match and a score of 49 in the third.

For Pakistan, Aliya Riaz (up three places to 37th) and Omaima Sohail (up two places to 39th) have moved up the list for batters and Nashra Sandhu (up one place to 21st) and Anam Amin (up four places to 43rd) have progressed among bowlers.

Bangladesh’s Fargana Hoque has gained seven places to reach joint-26th position after smashing a 53 not out in the second ODI against Zimbabwe while her team-mate Rumana Ahmed has moved up two places to 34th. Captain Salma Khatun (up five places to 39th) and Nahida Akter (up 11 places to 45th) have advanced in the bowlers’ list.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Australia wins its first T20 World Cup, beats New Zealand in final
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Nov 16: Latest News

Video 1
Video 1

Courage has no gender, be creatively courageous- Rouble Nagi  
Courage has no gender, be creatively courageous- Rouble Nagi  

Leading a simple life surrounded and loved by people, Rouble Nagi is a Mumbai based artist and social activist who strongly believes in changing the mindset of people with art and colors.

Articles

Made In Heaven
Made In Heaven